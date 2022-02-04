So what are the key events and releases for next week?

Monday:

  • ECB Pres. Lagarde speaks at 10:45 AM ET/1545 GMT

Tuesday:

  • RBNZ Gov Orr speaks at 9:15 PM Monday/2:15 AM GMT
  • 2 year note auction, 1 PM ET/1800 GMT

Wednesday:

  • New Zealand inflation expectations Q/Q, 9 PM ET/0200 GMT
  • Weekly crude oil inventory data, 10:30 AM ET/ 1530 GMT
  • FOMC Bowman speaks, 10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT
  • BOC Macklem speaks, 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
  • FOMC Mester speaks. 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
  • 10 year bond auction, 1 PM ET/1800 GMT

Thursday:

  • EU Economic forecasts, 5 AM ET/1000 GMT
  • US CPI, 8:30 AM ET/ 1330 GMT
  • US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
  • US 30 year bond auction, 1:00 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • BOE Bailey speaks, 3:15 PM ET/2015 GMT

Friday:

  • UK Prelim GDP QoQ, 2 AM ET/0700 GMT
  • US Prelim UoM consumer sentiment, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT