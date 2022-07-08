NEWSQUAWK'S NFP PREVIEW: The rate of payrolls growth is expected to cool again in June, but once again, traders will be paying close attention to the wage metrics within the data to help shape expectations about whether the Fed will raise rates by either a 50bps or a 75bps increment at the July FOMC meeting. The jobs report is one part of the equation in forming these expectations, the other being the June CPI Data due next week. The data releases could also be influential in determining the course for rate hikes through the rest of this year; a recent dovish repricing of the trajectory of Fed rate hikes (on the back of recession fears) has been unwinding, and money markets now assign an approximately 50% chance rates will rise to 3.25-3.50% by year-end.

Primary Dealer NFP Guesses via @ABartonMacro

AP +375K

TD +350K

BofA +325K

MS +325K

Jeff +320K

SocGen +310K

Daiwa +300K

NW +300K

Scotia +300K

Citi +290K

Nomura +290K

Barx +275K

CS +275K

JPM +275K

GS +250K

HSBC +250K

WF +240K

BNP +230K

DB +225K

UBS +225K

BMO +200K

Miz +200K

Median +282.5K