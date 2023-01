Futures were solidly negative ahead of the close but softer US wage growth data turned the mood and some month-end considerations may have helped as well.

S&P 500 up 55 points, or 1.4%

Nasdaq up 1.7%

Russell 2000 up 2.1%

DJIA up 1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%

Earnings from Snap, AMD and Western Digital are out after the close.