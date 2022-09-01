Earlier previews here:

Via Soc Gen:

  • We project a 300K increase for August non-farm jobs.
  • A gain near our forecast of 300K implies either a return of workers back into the workforce or further declines in the unemployment rate.
  • We look for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%.
  • The return of workers should lift the labour force participation rate from the 62.1 level posted for July.

__

ICYMI:

nfp preview 02 September 2022