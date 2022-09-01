Earlier previews here:
- Preview: August non-farm payrolls by the numbers (and why it's likely to disappoint)
- US non-farm payrolls data due Friday - Goldman Sachs' estimates
Via Soc Gen:
- We project a 300K increase for August non-farm jobs.
- A gain near our forecast of 300K implies either a return of workers back into the workforce or further declines in the unemployment rate.
- We look for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%.
- The return of workers should lift the labour force participation rate from the 62.1 level posted for July.
