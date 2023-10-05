Deutsche Bank forecasts:

headline +150K

unemployment rate 3.9%

earnings growtht +0.2% m/m

Westpac on the September’s US nonfarm payrolls report:

will reflect moderating jobs growth

Westpac are forecasting that the unemployment rate will likely remain steady at 3.8% as supply for labour meets demand

The emerging balance in the labour market should see average hourly earnings lose some of its steam

Commonwealth Bank of Australia are expecting employment to have expanded strongly again given jobless claims remain low, as does unemployment. Forecasts: