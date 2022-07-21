Two people cited by Reuters said the turbine was flown back from Canada on July 17 but has been stuck in Germany since, waiting on Russian permits.

The sources said it could take further days or even weeks.

Russia reopened the pipeline today but it's operating at 40% capacity, which will leave Europe undersupplied for gas this winter.

Russia says the turbine has a direct impact on the safety of the pipeline and that documentation from Siemens was still missing.

At this point, it's clear that Russia wants to slow roll this and keep Europe in a precarious spot as long as it deems necessary to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

TTF gas is down 7% today to €149 as the market breathes a sigh of relief that at least some gas is flowing.