Kim Jong Un is not happy that everyone is looking at META earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price
Read this Term (and the $40bn buyback.... yowza! ... META stock has jumped big time). KJU wants some attention. Via a statement from North Korean state media, KCNA:
Headlines via Reuters.
North Korea
- Says situation has
reached an extreme red-line due to reckless military moves by US
allies
- Says the US is going
to ignite an all-out showdown with its military drills
- Says it will take
the toughest reaction to any US military moves
- Says countering
future US military moves can include overwhelming nuclear force
- N. Korea is not
interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it
pursues hostile policy
---
ps. more on META:
- earnings of $1.76 (shy of $2.22 expected)
- revenues higher than expected at $32.17 bn (vs. expected $31.53 bn)
- USD40 billion increase in share buybacks
- forecast Q1 revenues of $26 bn – $28.5 bn (expected $27.25 bn)
- Advertising revenue $31.25 bn (expected $30.86 bn)