North Korea further says that a summit with Japan is not in its interest. Hence, the rejection of the proposal. Kim Jong Un's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, had earlier said that:

"If Japan continues to try to interfere with our exercise of our sovereign rights, and continues to be preoccupied with the abduction issue, of which there is nothing more to resolve or investigate, then the prime minister’s [offer for talks] will inevitably be labelled as just an attempt to improve his popularity."