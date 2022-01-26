The focus on the day will reside on the Fed, so it may be tough to see investors gather much conviction before we get to that.

As such, European trading today may be more of a quiet one featuring little significant market moves. There isn't anything notable on the economic calendar to shake things up, so there isn't much headlines to work with either.

For now, the risk mood is slightly calmer with US futures up a touch but that comes after the drop yesterday. Meanwhile, the dollar also saw gains trimmed in overnight trading and is keeping more mixed at the moment. That said, changes are light in FX and may likely keep that way until we get to the Fed.

0745 GMT - France January consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Switzerland January Credit Suisse investor sentiment

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 January

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.