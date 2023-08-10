Major currencies are still not showing much appetite outside of the Japanese yen so far this week. The yen currency has fallen in each of the last three days, with USD/JPY rising from below 142.00 to now hit the 144.00 mark - its highest level in a month.

In the equities space, there is some trepidation after the dip buying fell flat late in Wall Street yesterday. As such, I'd be guarded against the early gains today especially as we also still have the US CPI report coming up.

That will be the main event in markets and there won't be anything much in Europe to really distract from that in the session ahead.

0800 GMT - Italy July final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.