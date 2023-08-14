Last week was a bit of a dud in European trading mostly as the summer lull kicked in. The calendar today might suggest the same but markets could have other ideas considering the levels in play at the moment.

The dollar is on the verge of a break higher across the board and that is one to watch, as it stays in prime position amid a more dour risk mood in general. US futures are keeping slightly lower amid the selling from Asia and if that carries over to Europe, dollar bulls could look for something should bonds continue to puke the bed as well.

I'll get to the individual charts later but here's a general coverage:

EUR/USD tests 100-day moving average of 1.0929

USD/JPY knocks on the door of a firmer break of 145.00

USD/CAD nudges above 200-day moving average of 1.3448

AUD/USD slides past 0.6500, threatens low for the year at 0.6458

NZD/USD at its lowest levels since November last year under 0.6000

And if the dollar can get an added tailwind from a softer yuan, that's going to push the agenda even more I would say.

0600 GMT - Germany June wholesale price index

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 August

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.