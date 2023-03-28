The market mood is calmer for now and the dollar is struggling a little as bond yields drop slightly ahead of European trading. It's a bit of a mixed picture as outlined here with plenty of things still to consider in the context of trading this week.

The banking turmoil may be easing but will just put the focus back on inflation once again, with key data still to come later in the week. Adding to that will be increased sensitivity towards any further signs of economic weakness and financial distress. Then, we also still have month-end and quarter-end flows to deal with in the days ahead.

That certainly won't make it easy to get a grip on things especially if the flows go against the fundamental backdrop.

For today, I would argue that markets may still look to settle down after all the tensions from the banking turmoil. But keep an eye on the bond market as it doesn't seem like traders are that convinced of central bank pricing - in whichever direction - at the moment.

There won't be much else to distract from that with little on the agenda in Europe.

0645 GMT - France March business confidence

