It was a bit of a mixed bag in trading yesterday but risk tones generally held up, with US equities posting solid gains and bond yields holding at multi-year highs awaiting the Fed later today.

The dollar also held up after some early sluggishness, so that isn't giving much away on the week so far.

Russia-Ukraine talks continue to lead to nowhere, with Putin downplaying the optimistic tone since the weekend here.

I don't expect markets to take on much direction and even if we do see some moves, they need to be validated by the Fed later today. As such, European trading may not offer much - if anything at all - in the hours ahead.

Before we get to the Fed, there will be US retail sales to deal with but all eyes will be fixated on Powell & co. today as we will get the first change in the Fed funds rate in two years.

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.