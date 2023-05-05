If you're interested, some weekend reading. Nouriel Roubini writing an op-ed for Project Syndicate.

The gist of it:

"Despite US officials' efforts to establish guardrails for strategic competition with China, and Chinese officials' insistence that they have no interest in economic decoupling, prospects for cooperation look increasingly remote"

"Fragmentation and decoupling are becoming the new normal, the two countries remain on a collision course, and a dangerous deepening of the ongoing 'geopolitical depression' is all but inevitable"

And:

the danger of a military conflict over Taiwan looms large

Here is the link for more: