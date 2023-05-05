If you're interested, some weekend reading. Nouriel Roubini writing an op-ed for Project Syndicate.
The gist of it:
- "Despite US officials' efforts to establish guardrails for strategic competition with China, and Chinese officials' insistence that they have no interest in economic decoupling, prospects for cooperation look increasingly remote"
- "Fragmentation and decoupling are becoming the new normal, the two countries remain on a collision course, and a dangerous deepening of the ongoing 'geopolitical depression' is all but inevitable"
And:
- the danger of a military conflict over Taiwan looms large
Here is the link for more: