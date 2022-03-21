The talk about 50 basis points from Fed chairman Jerome Powell along with the 7% jump in oil prices absolutely crushed bonds today, in what had started as a fairly quiet day.

Here's a look a the wreckage:

2s +18 bps to 2.13%

5s +19.5 bps to 2.33%

10s +17 bps to 2.32%

30s +13 bps to 2.55%

All of those are post-pandemic highs. Note that the curve flattened with 5s-10s now inverted to go along with a handful of other inversions in the curve. However I do want to point out the long end as 30s broke the March 2021 high of 2.52%.

The Fed ended its QE buying in the middle of this month and I find it awfully coincidental that we're getting such big moves. They're not totally out of play with re-investment still taking place but Powell gave strong hints that QT will start in May. I wonder if they start leaning in the other direction on the long end of the curve to keep some slope in the curve.