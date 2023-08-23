EPS $2.70 versus estimate of $2.09

Revenue $13.51B versus estimated $11.224B

Revenue of $16B estimate for next quarter vs $12.1B estimate

Breaking down revenue:

DataCenter $10.32B vs estimate of $7.691B

Gaming $2.49B vs estimate of .$2.4B

Automotive $253M vs estimate of $317M

Professional visualisation $379M vs estimate of $318M

OEM and IP $xxxM vs. estimate of $101M

Adjusted gross margins at 71.2% versus expected 70.1%

Adjusted operating income is $7.78 billion versus expected $5.89 billion

Comment from Nvidia:

"New computing era has begun"

The stock is trading up at $514 that's up $43 or 9.16%. (At 4:25 PM ET).

Other AI related stocks: