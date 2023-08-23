- EPS $2.70 versus estimate of $2.09
- Revenue $13.51B versus estimated $11.224B
- Revenue of $16B estimate for next quarter vs $12.1B estimate
Breaking down revenue:
- DataCenter $10.32B vs estimate of $7.691B
- Gaming $2.49B vs estimate of .$2.4B
- Automotive $253M vs estimate of $317M
- Professional visualisation $379M vs estimate of $318M
- OEM and IP $xxxM vs. estimate of $101M
- Adjusted gross margins at 71.2% versus expected 70.1%
- Adjusted operating income is $7.78 billion versus expected $5.89 billion
Comment from Nvidia:
- "New computing era has begun"
The stock is trading up at $514 that's up $43 or 9.16%. (At 4:25 PM ET).
Other AI related stocks:
- Microsoft shares are trading up 2.21% at $334.23
- Adobe shares are up 0.75%
- AMD is up 2.44%