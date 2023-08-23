  • EPS $2.70 versus estimate of $2.09
  • Revenue $13.51B versus estimated $11.224B
  • Revenue of $16B estimate for next quarter vs $12.1B estimate

Breaking down revenue:

  • DataCenter $10.32B vs estimate of $7.691B
  • Gaming $2.49B vs estimate of .$2.4B
  • Automotive $253M vs estimate of $317M
  • Professional visualisation $379M vs estimate of $318M
  • OEM and IP $xxxM vs. estimate of $101M
  • Adjusted gross margins at 71.2% versus expected 70.1%
  • Adjusted operating income is $7.78 billion versus expected $5.89 billion

Comment from Nvidia:

  • "New computing era has begun"

The stock is trading up at $514 that's up $43 or 9.16%. (At 4:25 PM ET).

Other AI related stocks:

  • Microsoft shares are trading up 2.21% at $334.23
  • Adobe shares are up 0.75%
  • AMD is up 2.44%