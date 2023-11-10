Media reports citing chip industry newsletter SemiAnalysis are of Nvidia planning to release three new artificial intelligence chips aimed at the Chinese market:

the Nvidia chips are called the HGX H20, L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe

Nvidia could announce them on as early as November 16

chips include most of Nvidia's newest features for AI work, but have had some of their computing power measures cut back to comply with new U.S. rules restricting dealings with China

Nvidia declined to comment when asked about the report

Analysts have questioned if firms selling technology China, such as Nvidia here, are being too aggressive in efforts to circumvent U.S. restrictions. Which could backfire with stricter government measures in the future.