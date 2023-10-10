  • Unclear when reserves will grow scarce
  • All signs suggest reserves remain abundant
  • Money markets will signal when reserves are growing scarce
  • Fed can still do repos to add liquidity if needed
  • Standing repo, conventional repos can address stress quickly
  • Fed rate control tools working well amid recent challenges

The word 'yet' is doing a lot of work in that headline. It's remarkable how quickly the talk shifts to QE when there is stress in the market.

As for bonds, US 10-year yields are down 8.3 bps today to 4.70% after falling as low as 4.624%.

US 10 year yields
US 10 year yields daily