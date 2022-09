New Zealand data

Terms of trade index -2.4% q/q

expected -1.3%

prior +0.5%

While export prices rose:

+3.7% q/q (expected -0.8%, prior +7.8%)

export volumes +3.0% q/q (prior +7%)

import prices rose even more:

+6.5% q/q (expected +2.5%, prior +7.2%)

The New Zealand dollar has barely moved, it was not expected to on this data release.