Retail sales in New Zealand for Q3, which is July, August & September.

+0.4% q/q

prior -2.3%

+3.9% y/y

prior -3.7%

Comment via Stats NZ:

“With border restrictions lifting this year, a return of international visitors is likely to have helped boost hospitality spending, in addition to the bounceback seen in retail sales following last September quarter’s lockdown”