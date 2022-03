Noting this, its not shifting the kiwi $ though

Current account to GDP ratio -5.8%

expected -5.6%, prior -4.6%

Current account for the final quarter -7.26bn NZD

expected -6.21bn, prior -8.3bn

Current account for the shole year 2021 -20.23bn NZD

expected -19.4bn, prior -15.9bn

---

This via Investopedia is a good 'in a nutshell' description of this data: