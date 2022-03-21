- Consumer sentiment 92.1 vs 99.1 for Q4
- Present conditions index 90.1 versus 94.8 last
- Expected conditions index 93.5 versus 101.9 last
- Current financial situation -12.9 versus -10.7 last
- Expected financial situation 2.5 versus 6.9 last
- 1 year outlook -22.8 versus -11.2 last
- 5- year economic Outlook 0.8 versus 10.0 last
- 'Good time to buy' a major household item fell -6.9 versus +0.4 last. This is the lowest level of 14 years
Highlights from the report :
- The index is at its lowest since the global financial crisis in 2008
- Households have reported that the financial position has deteriorated as the economy has been buffeted by a multitude of headwinds including consumer prices rising (higher inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term), higher mortgage rates, which are both squeezing household disposable income
- CPI inflation is up 5.9% in 12 months December which is a three decade high. Wage growth has risen by a lower 3.8% over the same.
- Fuel prices running 8% above the levels seen at the end of last year while food prices have risen around 7% over the past year
- The spread of omicron is also likely to have damping confidence
- confidence is that low levels in every part of the country
For the full report CLICK HERE
