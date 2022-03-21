NZ Westpac consumer confidence
NZ Q1 Westpac consumer confidence index
  • Consumer sentiment 92.1 vs 99.1 for Q4
  • Present conditions index 90.1 versus 94.8 last
  • Expected conditions index 93.5 versus 101.9 last
  • Current financial situation -12.9 versus -10.7 last
  • Expected financial situation 2.5 versus 6.9 last
  • 1 year outlook -22.8 versus -11.2 last
  • 5- year economic Outlook 0.8 versus 10.0 last
  • 'Good time to buy' a major household item fell -6.9 versus +0.4 last. This is the lowest level of 14 years

Highlights from the report :

