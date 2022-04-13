If you were thinking about buying the Canadian dollar on the expectation of a Bank of Canada 50 basis point rate hike at the top of the hour, then you might want to consider the price action in the New Zealand dollar today.

The kiwi jumped 30 pips on the headlines and then immediately began to fade. It's now down 78 pips on the day to 0.6769.

Moreover, the RBNZ half-point hike was a genuine surprise with perhaps a 20% probability priced in while a BOC 50 bps hike to 1.00% is mostly priced in.

Looking ahead, most economists see another 50 bps hike coming in June so guidance along those lines will have an impact. The terminal rate is seen at 2.25% around this time next year. That could go up if the BOC boosts its assessment of the 'neutral rate' to 2.75% from 2.25%.

The other thing to watch for are details on the Bank of Canada's quantitative tightening shift. The BOC may only employ a run-off strategy because 40% of its holdings mature in less than two years. If they shift to selling holdings, that would be hawkish, and positive for CAD.

We will also get a new round of forecasts in the MPR. In January, CPI for 2022 was forecast at 4.2% (will be hiked) and 2.3% in 2023. Real GDP growth was forecast at 4.0% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.

In terms of levels, there isn't much standing in the way of a large USD/ CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada’s terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada’s terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. Read this Term move in either direction.