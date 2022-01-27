The pair broke below the pivotal 0.6700 region earlier in the week, also falling past the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.6702 and that has seen sellers build on the technical breakdown since.

The more hawkish Fed yesterday has only exacerbated the drop, with pair now down 0.7% on the day to 0.6600.

As things stand, there is little support standing in the way of a shove towards 0.6500 next. That will be the first key target for sellers.

Beyond that, there is added support from the 50.0 retracement level @ 0.6467.

For now though, considering the risk backdrop and the market starting to have to potentially price in a more hawkish Fed, the dollar could find some added legs with technical breakthroughs across the board playing out.