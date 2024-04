WTI crude oil daily

Iran-Israel geopolitical risk continued to come out of oil today but the decline wasn't as bad as feared. WTI finished the day down 29-cents to $82.82, well above the low of $81.85.

It was no-doubt helped by the broader improvement in risk appetite and US dollar selling that emerged halfway through US trading. That comes after a six-day rout in stocks that looks like it will end today (SPX up 1.4% currently).