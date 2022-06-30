Reuters with the news:

Ecuador's government, indigenous leaders agree to a suspension of protests that roiled the Andean country for over two weeks, leading to severe oil production and exports cuts

This snippet from another source:

The agreement ... set limits to the expansion of oil exploration areas and prohibits mining activity in protected areas, national parks and water sources.

Limiting resource extraction (and investment in), such as oil, is a big reason oil prices have rocketed higher.

Oil update: