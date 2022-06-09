France, Britain and Germany:

condemn Iran's actions in response to an IAEA board resolution, they say Iran aggravates the situation and complicate efforts to return to the nuclear deal

Iran's actions exacerbate the situation and complicate efforts to restore full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's actions cast further doubt on its commitment to a successful nuclear deal outcome.

Background is that IAEA Director Grossi said Iran told IAEA it plans to disconnect 27 IAEA cameras as of today. Grossi says not restoring monitoring in the next 3 or 4 weeks could be fatal for the Iran nuclear deal.

Further background - oil traders believe getting to a deal with Iran could bring Iranian oil back to the market (in time).

Further, further background. These EU-led negotiations with Iran have been going on for what seems like forever.