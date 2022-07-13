More from Moody's on Russian gas supply, and the Putin threat to cut supply off. Adding to this from earlier:
More now, these Headlines via Reuters:
- Moody's on governments of Germany and Italy says halt to Russian gas supplies would significantly weaken growth and fiscal metrics
- Moody's on Germany and Italy, says immediate economic effects of Russia's decision to cut supplies in mid-June are likely to be limited
- Moody's on Germany and Italy says Russian gas cuts will slow the build-up of storage ahead of the winter season
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes at July-end, energy prices to rise further
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes, govts to be forced into some form of rationing
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says expect economic effects from halt to Russian gas supplies would increase debt burdens in both countries
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy's financing conditions already challenging, to likely worsen in event of outright cut off from Russian supplies
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy better positioned given existing pipelines to north africa and lng terminals
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy could beat its targets of being free of Russian gas by 2025
- Moody's on Germany & Italy says Germany's goal of reducing reliance on Russian gas to 10% by 2024 appears ambitious
