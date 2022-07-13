More from Moody's on Russian gas supply, and the Putin threat to cut supply off. Adding to this from earlier:

More now, these Headlines via Reuters:

  • Moody's on governments of Germany and Italy says halt to Russian gas supplies would significantly weaken growth and fiscal metrics
  • Moody's on Germany and Italy, says immediate economic effects of Russia's decision to cut supplies in mid-June are likely to be limited
  • Moody's on Germany and Italy says Russian gas cuts will slow the build-up of storage ahead of the winter season
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes at July-end, energy prices to rise further
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes, govts to be forced into some form of rationing
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says expect economic effects from halt to Russian gas supplies would increase debt burdens in both countries
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy's financing conditions already challenging, to likely worsen in event of outright cut off from Russian supplies
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy better positioned given existing pipelines to north africa and lng terminals
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy could beat its targets of being free of Russian gas by 2025
  • Moody's on Germany & Italy says Germany's goal of reducing reliance on Russian gas to 10% by 2024 appears ambitious

Italian PM Draghi:

draghi