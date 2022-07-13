More from Moody's on Russian gas supply, and the Putin threat to cut supply off. Adding to this from earlier:

More now, these Headlines via Reuters:

Moody's on governments of Germany and Italy says halt to Russian gas supplies would significantly weaken growth and fiscal metrics

Moody's on Germany and Italy, says immediate economic effects of Russia's decision to cut supplies in mid-June are likely to be limited

Moody's on Germany and Italy says Russian gas cuts will slow the build-up of storage ahead of the winter season

Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes at July-end, energy prices to rise further

Moody's on Germany & Italy says if Russian supplies fail to resume after maintenance of Nord stream i completes, govts to be forced into some form of rationing

Moody's on Germany & Italy says expect economic effects from halt to Russian gas supplies would increase debt burdens in both countries

Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy's financing conditions already challenging, to likely worsen in event of outright cut off from Russian supplies

Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy better positioned given existing pipelines to north africa and lng terminals

Moody's on Germany & Italy says Italy could beat its targets of being free of Russian gas by 2025

Moody's on Germany & Italy says Germany's goal of reducing reliance on Russian gas to 10% by 2024 appears ambitious

