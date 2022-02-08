ICYMI, the report is here:
Goldman Sachs say the prospect of agreement on Iran is a coin toss:
- We currently only expect a 50% probability of a deal in Dec-22
- and a 50% probability that Iran will remain sanctioned through 2023
GS do outline a deal scenario though:
- a deal with Iran next month that would allow for a 3Q22 return of Iranian volumes to the market would represent up to $7/bbl downside risk relative to our above-consensus $105/bbl 2023 Brent forecast
- but “would not derail our view for structurally higher prices”
