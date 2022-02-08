ICYMI, the report is here:

As I posted on a follow-up Monday:

Goldman Sachs say the prospect of agreement on Iran is a coin toss:

  • We currently only expect a 50% probability of a deal in Dec-22
  • and a 50% probability that Iran will remain sanctioned through 2023

GS do outline a deal scenario though:

  • a deal with Iran next month that would allow for a 3Q22 return of Iranian volumes to the market would represent up to $7/bbl downside risk relative to our above-consensus $105/bbl 2023 Brent forecast
  • but “would not derail our view for structurally higher prices”

oil 09 February 2022