I posted earlier in the session on the new plan coming to support the nearly-dead property sector in China. This is in addition to China's 20-point plan to deal with COVID in a more targeted way, not the slash-and-burn lockdown imposed across cities of millions when a handful of cases were found.

The new COVID policies will be put to the test with the latest outbreaks seeing, for example, Beijing reporting its highest local case count in more than a year today (404 reported for November 12).

Oil is ticking higher in the new week's trade on the outlook for improved demand out of China: