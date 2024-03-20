A round of profit taking has hit oil today after rising to the highs of year yesterday. The selling started after the API private inventory data late yesterday showed:

Crude -1519K

Gasoline -1574K

Distillates +512K

Cushing +325K

There was some chatter yesterday of a 6 million barrel crude oil draw but that's cooled to 3-4 million following API. The consensus is much more benign but I'm not sure it's trustworthy given the post-API moves in energy.

Crude +13K

Gasoline -1350K

Distillates -87K

The data is due out at the bottom of the hour. WTI crude oil was last down $1.41 to $82.06.