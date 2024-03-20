A round of profit taking has hit oil today after rising to the highs of year yesterday. The selling started after the API private inventory data late yesterday showed:
- Crude -1519K
- Gasoline -1574K
- Distillates +512K
- Cushing +325K
There was some chatter yesterday of a 6 million barrel crude oil draw but that's cooled to 3-4 million following API. The consensus is much more benign but I'm not sure it's trustworthy given the post-API moves in energy.
- Crude +13K
- Gasoline -1350K
- Distillates -87K
The data is due out at the bottom of the hour. WTI crude oil was last down $1.41 to $82.06.