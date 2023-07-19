oil was just below the 200dma ahead of the release

WTI crude oil is trading just shy of $77 ahead of this week's EIA inventory report at the bottom of the hour.

The consensus on the data:

Crude -2440K

Gasoline -1577K

Distillates +460K

The API data released late yesterday:

Crude -797K

Gasoline -2800K

Distillates -100K

After the API data, you would expect the market to be positioned lower than the consensus. Technically, last week's high of $77.33 offers resistance, along with the 200-day moving average at $77.24.

Oil hasn't traded above the 200-dma since August of last year.