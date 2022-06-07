A couple of oil-related developments overnight. Posting these ICYMthem.

A strike by 845 of Norway's roughly 7,500 offshore oil and gas production workers is planned from Sunday

if wage negotiations fail

reports say it would hit a limited amount of oil output, while gas supply could at first be unaffected

And, out of Libya:

Production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield was halted again late on Monday after briefly resuming, two engineers working there said.

This field only came back online over the weekend!

