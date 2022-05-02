Thursday May 5 will bring the meeting of OPEC and its allies, the OPEC+ group (which is basically Saudi Arabia and Russia).

Its expected to result in an agreement for another 430kK+ bpd oil output increase for June

The background to this meeting is that

  • despite the ongoing output boost agreement some group members have failed to deliver on the agreed output targets, mostly due to capacity/production issues
  • Some European nations are moving closer to banning Russian oil imports
  • China lockdowns are lowering demand