Thursday May 5 will bring the meeting of OPEC and its allies, the OPEC+ group (which is basically Saudi Arabia and Russia).

Its expected to result in an agreement for another 430kK+ bpd oil output increase for June

The background to this meeting is that

despite the ongoing output boost agreement some group members have failed to deliver on the agreed output targets, mostly due to capacity/production issues

Some European nations are moving closer to banning Russian oil imports

China lockdowns are lowering demand