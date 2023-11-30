Oil prices have dribbled just a little lower in Asia trade.

The move is very small ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later today:

OPEC + is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies such as Russia

Scuttlebutt on the meeting outcome has focused on potential additional production cuts

As we head into the meeting demand concerns have rekindled from the China data:

China November PMIs: Manufacturing 49.4 (expected 49.7) Services 50.2 (expected 51.1)

Both manufacturing and services missing estimates and lower than October.

Manufacturing activity for a second straight month in November

Manufacturing contracted quicker than it did last month

On the supply front the U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday reported a surprise build in US crude oil and distillate fuel stocks:

Weekly EIA inventories crude oil +1609K versus -933K expected

gasoline stocks by more than expected

This too points to likely softer demand.