This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data tomorrow morning out of the US.

Via Twitter:

Expectations I had seen centred on:



Headline crude +1 mn barrels

Distillates -1.1 mn bbls

Gasoline +1.8 mn

As an aside, the data from China is showing that the country's exports of refined petroleum products, especially diesel, rose strongly in the final two months of 2022. This is easing some of the global supply constraint cause by China's unusually low exports since the middle of 2021.