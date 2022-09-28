There isn't much to break down in terms of market moves today. The Bank of England emergency move was enough to turn the tide after days of ruthless bearishness in every market. Oil has been particularly hard hit lately and there's the prospect of a cut from OPEC next week so the buyers piled back in.

But it's all one trade right now and it's steered by bonds and the dollar. Oil is just along for the ride unless (until?) something important happens in the energy market.

Technically, oil will need to get above $85/86 to generate any kind of upwards momentum.