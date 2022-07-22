Info comes via a Reuters report:
- Putin and Salman spoke by phone on Thursday and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said
- Sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia consulted closely with Russia before pushing for the production hikes
- Riyadh wants to keep Russia on board to increase leverage in the oil market, while Moscow gains from being part of OPEC+ at a time when the West is trying to strangle its economy with sanctions over the war.
Oil price chart update (15 min candles):