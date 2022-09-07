Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking today just after 1pm Sydney time:

to the Anika Foundation

topic is "Inflation and the Monetary Policy Framework"

Earlier this week the Bank raised its cash rate target again. Rate hikes ahead are likely to slow somewhat:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.