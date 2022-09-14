The focus during the session will be anything we hear out of Japan on the yen. Yesterday brought sterner comments (inching closer to actual intervention) and a Bank of Japan ring-around checking rates (ditto).
- Take note of the harsher words coming out of Japan on the yen weakness
- BOJ reportedly conducted rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention
- Japan MOF offers no comment on intervention, reported BOJ rate check
