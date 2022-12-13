There isn't much on the US economic calendar today but there's one big indicator: November CPI.

It's been a long build-up to this one and we're almost there, with the consensus at 7.3% and estimates ranging from 7.2%-7.5%. The more and m/m numbers will also be market moving.

That will wrap it up for the day until the API oil inventory data after the equity close. There's one event in the bond market that also bears close watching with a 30-year sale at 1 pm ET. Yesterday's 10-year auction included a big tail and that's becoming far-too frequent of an occurrence.

For more, check the economic calendar and Justin's notes on CPI.