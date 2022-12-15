Roughly 16% of people said that they were worried or very worried about their food running out before having money to buy more, with the situation already being a reality for 6% of those surveyed. Just to provide some background, the ONS survey was conducted between 22 November and 4 December and had 2,524 respondents.

Adding to that, some 23% of people said that they were unable to keep comfortably warm in their own homes. I reckon that in itself is a bad look for the rest of the winter considering how October has already been hotter than expected in Europe.

In terms of public discontent, 74% of people said that Britain's society is "not as it should be".

All of this will just continue to mount further pressure on the government to try and sort things out as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.