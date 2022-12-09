S&P Platts with the report, in brief:

OPEC production falls by 850,000 b/d, Saudi pumps 10.46 million b/d

Non-OPEC boosts output by 150,000 b/d led by Kazakhstan, Russia

Quota shortfall narrows to 1.89 million b/d from 3.27 million b/d in Oct

On Russia:

Russian oil supply disruptions are seen hitting 1 million b/d between November and March due to the impact of the EU sanctions and price caps, according to analysts with S&P Global Commodity Insights.