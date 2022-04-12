OPEC cites the impact of the Ukraine war and omicron in China for the demand downgrade.

Cuts global economic growth forecast to 3.9% from 4.2%

Sees considerable further downside risks to its GDP forecast

Cuts non-OPEC supply forecast by 320k bpd to 2.7 mbpd

Lowers Russia liquids production forecast by 530k bpd

OPEC says its output rose by 57k bpd in March to 28.56 mbpd

Oil demand still expected to exceed 100 mbpd in Q3

WTI rebounded today and is up $4.02 to $98.26, with about 30-cents of gains after this report.