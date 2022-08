OPEC's JTTC monitoring committee is meeting today and oftentimes it lays the groundwork for OPEC+ moves. By trimming the surplus, it offers some cover to add oil into the market.

Earlier, a Fox report said the Saudis will push OPEC to increase production.

Despite that, oil is up 50-cents today. You wonder if someone had that info yesterday and was dumping oil futures as crude fell $5.