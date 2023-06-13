World oil demand to rise by 2.35 mil bpd in 2023 (no change to previous forecast)

China oil demand to rise to 840k bpd (up from 800k bpd previously)

Sees world economic growth at 2.6% this year

But there are rising uncertainties amid high inflation, rising interest rates

It is also still unclear how and when Easter Europe geopolitics might be resolved

After the surprise output cuts, oil prices suffered a bit of a hangover and then a big plunge yesterday. It is making up for some lost ground today though, with WTI now up 1.9% to $68.40. That comes off a bounce of its 200-week moving average again, seen at $67.31 currently. That remains the key technical support level for oil since March.