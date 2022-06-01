The OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) usually meets the day before the full OPEC+ meeting (which is on June 2)
- This committee reviews compliance levels
Following on tomorrow, June 2, there is the regular Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting
- the JMMC meeting is not expected to recommend production level changes
OPEC will then meet following the JMMC.
These meetings have become a bit of a non-event, with the previous production plans agreed to with no change at previous meetings. This is expected to be the case again this week.
Anyway, a heads up, there may be a headline or two in the hours ahead for oil.
