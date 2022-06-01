The OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) usually meets the day before the full OPEC+ meeting (which is on June 2)

This committee reviews compliance levels

Following on tomorrow, June 2, there is the regular Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting

the JMMC meeting is not expected to recommend production level changes

OPEC will then meet following the JMMC.

These meetings have become a bit of a non-event, with the previous production plans agreed to with no change at previous meetings. This is expected to be the case again this week.

Anyway, a heads up, there may be a headline or two in the hours ahead for oil.

Earlier post: