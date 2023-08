2023 growth seen at 2.44m bpd

2024 growth seen at 2.25m bpd

OPEC output fell 836k bpd to 27.31m bpd in July after Saudi voluntary cut

Sees prospects for healthy oil fundamentals in H2

OPEC's data suggests 2 million barrel a day supply deficit

WTI crude is down 58-cents to $83.83.

OPEC's demand assumptions for next year are at the higher end. Much of that will depend on China, India and Europe.