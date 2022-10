OPEC+ is getting set to make a big power play tomorrow from all the reports that are leaking. The latest is that OPEC+ is considering a 1-2 million barrel per day cut "or more" but that it could be phased in over several months.

It also cites a person familiar that said the cuts would be made from existing production not from quotas. If true, that's a significant difference.

This table shows September output against quotas with oil the Saudis, UAE, Algeria and Iraq hitting targets.