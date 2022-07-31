OPEC's new secretary general Haitham al-Ghais was interviewed by Kuwait's Alrai newspaper. Reported on Sunday (Headlines via Reuters):



OPEC is not in a competition with Russia

Says Russia is a big main player in the world energy map

Says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement

'OPEC doesn't control oil prices, but it practices what is called tuning markets in terms of supply and demand'

Says recent rise in oil prices is not only related to Ukrainian crisis, but to lack of spare production capacity

Says of current state of global oil market 'it is very volatile'

Says most important factor to affect oil prices by year-end is lack of investments in the sector